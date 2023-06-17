33.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Advertisement -

Madhuri Dixit refused to marry Anil Kapoor

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Back in the time, Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit said she can never marry the A-list actor Anil Kapoor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood debut with ‘Abodh’ (1984) and only a couple of years down the lane, collaborated with Anil Kapoor on ‘Hifazat’ (1987), however, her first big break came in ‘Tezaab’ (1988) opposite the latter, making her an overnight star.

The two later shared the screen in several hits including ‘Beta’, ‘Khel’, ‘Parinda’ and many more.

When asked in 1989, if given a chance, will she marry her co-star, Kapoor, Dixit refused, citing his ‘hypersensitiveness’ as the reason.

She had said, “No! I wouldn’t marry someone like him. For one thing, he is too hypersensitive, I would like my husband to be cool.”

“As for Anil, I have done so many films with him, so I am comfortable with him. I can even joke with him about our supposed affair,” added ‘The Fame Game’ actor.

She went on to marry Dr Shriram Nene in 1999 and share two sons, Arin and Ryan, with him. On the other hand, Kapoor married Sunita Bhavnani in 1984 and is father to three kids, actors Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor, and stylist-film producer Rhea.

After many years, Dixit and Kapoor came together for the comedy flick ‘Total Dhamaal’ (2019).

Katrina Kaif had refused me: Salman Khan

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.