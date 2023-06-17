Madhuri Dixit refused to marry Anil Kapoor

Back in the time, Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit said she can never marry the A-list actor Anil Kapoor.

Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood debut with ‘Abodh’ (1984) and only a couple of years down the lane, collaborated with Anil Kapoor on ‘Hifazat’ (1987), however, her first big break came in ‘Tezaab’ (1988) opposite the latter, making her an overnight star.

The two later shared the screen in several hits including ‘Beta’, ‘Khel’, ‘Parinda’ and many more.

When asked in 1989, if given a chance, will she marry her co-star, Kapoor, Dixit refused, citing his ‘hypersensitiveness’ as the reason.

She had said, “No! I wouldn’t marry someone like him. For one thing, he is too hypersensitive, I would like my husband to be cool.”

“As for Anil, I have done so many films with him, so I am comfortable with him. I can even joke with him about our supposed affair,” added ‘The Fame Game’ actor.

She went on to marry Dr Shriram Nene in 1999 and share two sons, Arin and Ryan, with him. On the other hand, Kapoor married Sunita Bhavnani in 1984 and is father to three kids, actors Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor, and stylist-film producer Rhea.

After many years, Dixit and Kapoor came together for the comedy flick ‘Total Dhamaal’ (2019).

