Katrina Kaif had refused me: Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was once said to be in a serious relationship with Katrina Kaif, said that the latter had said no to him.

An old video of Khan and Kaif, from one of their promotional outings to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, is circulating on social media, where, the former is seen admitting, that the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor had rejected him.

It happened so when a cast member Archana Puran Singh shared an anecdote about Kaif being so disciplined with her diet that she even refused to have a smoothie, to which, Khan interrupted saying, “She even refused me, let alone the smoothie.”

A fan page edited the video with Kaifi Khalil’s heartbreak hit ‘Kahani Suno’ in the background, and fans can’t help but notice the dejection of their favourite superstar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were once among the hottest couples in B-Town and fans quite anticipated their marriage. However, years later, the latter confirmed that despite being in a first serious relationship with him, they are not together anymore, but continue being friends.

After their breakup, Kaif dated Ranbir Kapoor for a couple of years before parting ways. She eventually married the ‘Raazi’ actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.

On the contrary, Khan is still one of the most eligible bachelors in Tinsel Town.

