Katrina Kaif admits checking her partner’s phone for THIS reason

Bollywood diva and star wife, Katrina Kaif confessed to having checked on her partner’s phone in the past.

Rather than Valentines, it was a Galentines day for Katrina Kaif this year, who celebrated it with her girls’ gang, host-actor Mini Mathur and filmmaker Karishma Kohli, and not with her husband, Vicky Kaushal.

For her Galentines celebration with her besties at Kay by Katrina (Kaif’s makeup brand), the actor played a fun game ‘Never Have I Ever’ with them, and whoever, out of them, had done that thing in the past, had to take a spoonful of a delectable cake.

One of the questions in the segment was, ‘never have I ever snooped through my significant other’s phone’, to which, Kaif admitted that she has done it. Upon her confession, Mathur immediately addressed the former’s husband and said, “Vicky [Kaushal], change your password.”

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor interrupted and mentioned, “No, I have done it in my less wiser days. Now that I am more wise, I will never, never, ever, ever do it again.” She also mentioned that even if someone would keep their phone open and put it beside her, she will not peek into it.

Mathur, who is the wife of filmmaker Kabir Khan, also admitted the act by having a spoonful of cake, however, both she and Kaif promised, that they will never do it again.

Katrina Kaif celebrates Instagram milestone

It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood’s Barbie doll, Katrina Kaif got married to fellow celebrity Vicky Kaushal at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India, in December 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaif was last seen in the supernatural comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’. In the kitty, she has ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Tiger 3’ for 2023.

