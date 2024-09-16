12th Rabiul Awwal processions: Traffic plan revealed for Karachi

Karachi traffic police on Monday issued a traffic diversion plan for three 12th Rabiul Awwal processions, suggesting commuters use alternative routes for the smooth operation of traffic.

Muslims worldwide observe Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

All three processions, scheduled for Tuesday, will be carried out on the MA Jinnah Road which, along with streets surrounding the procession route, will be closed for the day, the police said.

According to the traffic plan, the incoming traffic from M Arkiani Chowk will be diverted to Chowrangi Road to ensure a smooth passage for the processions.

Additionally, the incoming traffic from the Empress Market area will be diverted onto Zaibunnisa Street while the traffic coming from Aram Bagh light signal in Sharea Liaquat will be diverted towards Shaheen Complex.

The traffic coming from University Road will be diverted onto Kashmir Road via Jail Flyover and the traffic headed towards People’s Chowrangi will be diverted towards Saddar via Sharea Quaideen or Corridor-III.

Furthermore, the traffic police revealed that traffic coming onto the MA Jinnah Road from Guru Mandir will be diverted towards Central Jail.

Traffic from Lasbela will not be allowed to head towards MA Jinnah Road, the traffic police said.