Kamran Tessori urges PM, Sindh CM to declare public holiday on 11th Rabiul Awwal

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for a public holiday on 11th Rabiul Awwal.

Tessori in a letter penned to PM Sharif and Sindh CM, proposed a public holiday on 11th Rabiul Awwal at both the national and provincial levels. In the letter, the governor mentioned that religious scholars, during a meeting, requested the holiday to be observed on this day.

Kamran Tessori emphasized that the holiday would facilitate devotees in participating in religious events and celebrations of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He further stated that such a move by both federal and provincial governments would reflect collective respect for the occasion.

The governor expressed hope that the prime minister and the chief minister of Sindh would consider this proposal.

Additionally, Governor Tessori has also sent a letter to the Chairman of PEMRA, urging him to ensure that cable operators refrain from airing entertainment content until 12th Rabiul Awwal in respect of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The letter also called on PEMRA to enforce this directive across media houses and cable operators.

Muslims worldwide observe Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.