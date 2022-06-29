Lahore: 13-year-old ice cream vendor’s murder mystery solved

Lahore: Police have solved the mystery of the ice cream parlour employee’s murder in Shah Darah two days ago, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police have arrested two people involved in the murder of the 13-year-old ice cream parlour employee. The boy’s brother Usama has been arrested for reportedly being involved in the murder.

The prime suspect Sufyan was arrested on June 27 while the boy’s brother has been arrested for allegedly assisting in the murder, the police said. Sufyan wanted to have a physical relationship with the 13-year-old, they added.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz visited the murdered boy’s house and assured the family that justice will be served. The CM ordered the police to investigate the matter rigorously and arrest the people involved.

It is to be noted that police found the dead body of the 13-year-old boy on June 27. The boy was murdered by a sharp object, the police said.

