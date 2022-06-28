Punjab CM bars PML-N MPAs from leaving Lahore

Wednesday, June 29, 2022
LAHORE: Punjab chief minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz has barred Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs from leaving Lahore till further orders, ARY News reported, citing sources. 

Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz has summoned a Parliamentary Party meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz tomorrow at the CM House. All the party MPAs have been directed to attend the meeting at 12pm.

Sources said PML-N will show its number strength in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain rejected speculation about him backing Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab.

The PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that their candidate for the Chief Ministership of Punjab is Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi. All of the PML-Q members would vote for Pervaiz Illahi in case of CM elections, he added.

Shujaat added that PML-Q members have always followed the party line, and PML-N should refrain from spreading rumours and confusing our members. All of the PML-Q would vote for Pervaiz Illahi and make him the new CM of Punjab, he added.

