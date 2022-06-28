Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Chaudhry Shujaat denies supporting Hamza as CM Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has rejected speculation about him backing Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab, ARY News reported. 

The PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that their candidate for the Chief Ministership of Punjab is Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi. All of the PML-Q members would vote for Pervaiz Illahi in case of CM elections, he added.

Shujaat added that PML-Q members have always followed the party line, and PML-N should refrain from spreading rumours and confusing our members. All of the PML-Q would vote for Pervaiz Illahi and make him the new CM of Punjab, he added.

Earlier on June 25, the PML-Q President rejected the allegations made by his younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain against him and his sons, terming them ‘repugnant’.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-Q president pointed out that his younger brother talking to “some people” in Gujrat, had made allegations against his sons that they had taken dollars from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

“If he had made such allegations then they were repugnant. I have not raised my kids like this, my children are quiet because I told them. I have taught them to always speak the truth and keep their promises,” he added.

