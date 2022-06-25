Chaudhry Shujaat responds to brother Wajahat’s allegations

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has rejected the allegations made by his younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain against him and his sons, terming them ‘repugnant’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-Q president pointed out that his younger brother talking to “some people” in Gujrat, had made allegations against his sons that they had taken dollars from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

“If he had made such allegations then they were repugnant. I have not raised my kids like this, my children are quiet because I told them. I have taught them to always speak the truth and keep their promises,” he added.

میں نے اپنے بیٹوں کی ایسی تربیت نہیں کی۔ میرے کہنے پر میرے بچے فی الحال خاموش ہیں۔ میں نے ان کو تلقین کی ہوئی ہے کہ ہمیشہ سچ بولنا ہے اور وعدے کا پاس رکھنا ہے۔ میرے کہنے پر ہی اپوزیشن کے متفقہ امیدوار وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کو ووٹ ڈالا تھا ہم نے کسی سے کوئی وزارت نہیں مانگی۔

2/2 — Chaudhry Shujat Hussain (@ChaudhryShujatH) June 25, 2022

In another tweet, Chaudhry Shujaat dismissed the threat by his younger brother of forming a new party, saying that there are already hundreds of them in the country and a new one will make “no difference”.

The PML-Q leader also said that his sons had backed Shehbaz Sharif during the elections for the prime minister at his request, adding that the party did not ask for any ministry from anyone.

A day earlier, former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain claimed that the sons of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain have sought dollars from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier in the day, it is pertinent to mention here that PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain summoned a meeting of members of his family including Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to decide on supporting PTI or PML-N.

According to sources, at least five meetings have been held to end differences among the family after Parvez Elahi announced support for the PTI and Chaudhry Shujaat extended his backing to PML-N-led federal government.

