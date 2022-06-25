Chaudhry Shujaat summons crucial meeting to mend fences among family

GUJRAT: In a last-ditch effort to mend fences among family, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has summoned a meeting of members of his family including Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to decide on supporting PTI or PML-N, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, at least five meetings have been held to end differences among the family after Parvez Elahi announced support for the PTI and Chaudhry Shujaat extended his backing to PML-N-led federal government.

“During the meeting, Parvez Elahi and Chaudhry Wajahat asked Salik Hussain to leave the coalition government so that the party remains intact and pursue the same line,” they said, adding that during the first three meetings, Salik Hussain sought time to leave the government.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In two later meetings, they said that Salik suggested that both the groups should go ahead with separate narratives. “You continue to support Imran Khan while we will support Shehbaz Sharif,” the sons of Shujaat suggested however, Moonis Elahi and Parvez Elahi rejected the idea.

Soon after the meetings, Asif Zardari also called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his sons.

Read More: SHUJAAT’S SON SOUGHT DOLLARS FROM ASIF ZARDARI, CLAIMS CHAUDHRY WAJAHAT

The sources said that Chaudhry Shujaat has now summoned a meeting to make last-ditch efforts to mend fences among the family and has also directed all of them against commenting on a recent statement from Chaudhry Wajahat. “A crucial meeting is likely to take place in the next two days,” they said.

Comments