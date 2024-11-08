Shahid Lund: Katcha area dacoit killed in joint operation, claim police

ROJHAN: The Punjab police claimed to have killed Shahid Lund, the ringleader of Kathca area’s (riverine area) notorious Lund gang, in an encounter, ARY News reported.

Initially, the Punjab Police confirmed that Shahid Lund was killed by his own associates but later claimed that the Lund gang’s ringleader was fatally shot in a joint operation by Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police.

Shahid Lund, who was wanted in several high-profile cases such as murder and kidnapping for ransom, had been on the run for some time. The Punjab government had placed a reward of Rs 10 million on his capture, highlighting the severity of his criminal activities.

Initially, the Punjab Police claimed that Shahid Lund was shot dead by his accomplice Umar Lund, following a heated argument between the two. Umar Lund and his companions reportedly opened fire, resulting in Shahid’s death, as per the initial claim of police.

Read More: Cop martyred, notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area operation

Moments after, the police said that Shahid Lund was killed by the law enforcers, adding that the joint operation by Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police had been in progress for two months, aimed at eliminating criminal elements in the region.

Meanwhile, the inspector general of police lauded the successful operation by the police forces of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur.

Earlier, a cop embraced martyrdom while two sustained injuries as Sindh Rangers and Police carried out a joint operation against Katcha area dacoits, resulting in the killing of a most wanted criminal and the arrest of two others in injured condition.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force and police in a joint operation also detained six suspected individuals. The killed robber was identified as the brother of Malguzar Bhulkani with head money on him.