Cop martyred, notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area operation

SHIKARPUR: A cop embraced martyrdom while two sustained injuries as Sindh Rangers and Police carried out a joint operation against Katcha area (riverine area) dacoits, resulting in the killing of a most wanted criminal and the arrest of two others in injured condition, ARY News reported.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force and police in a joint operation also detained six suspected individuals. The killed robber was identified as the brother of Malguzar Bhulkani with head money on him.

During the operation, Sindh Rangers and police also destroyed the dacoits’ hideout. According to the Rangers, the killed Katcha area dacoit was nominated in several First Information Reports (FIRs).

The spokesperson said that some Katcha area dacoits managed to escape; however targeted operation is underway to arrest them. The martyred police constable identified as Lashari belonged to Khairpur district of Sindh.

Earlier on August 23, at least 12 policemen were martyred and seven others were injured in an attack on two police vehicles by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha area.

The bandits launched a rocket attack on two police vehicles in Machka, Sadiqabad, when they became stuck in accumulated rainwater. Approximately 20 officers were present in the vehicles at the time of the attack.

Following the attack, police forces and rescue vehicles from across the district were dispatched to the katcha area, and authorities declared an emergency throughout the district.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police vehicles were attacked with rocket launchers in the katcha area. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 12 policemen and injuries to seven others. The bodies and injured were moved to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, where condition of two cops is said to be critical.