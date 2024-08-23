11 policemen martyred in Rahim Yar Khan attack

At least 11 policemen were martyred and 10 others were injured in an attack on two police vehicles by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha area.

The bandits launched a rocket attack on two police vehicles in Machka, Sadiqabad, when they became stuck in accumulated rainwater. Approximately 20 officers were present in the vehicles at the time of the attack.

Following the attack, police forces and rescue vehicles from across the district were dispatched to the katcha area, and authorities declared an emergency throughout the district.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IG Special Branch, accompanied by IG CTD and other officials also reached Rahim Yar Khan.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the police vehicles were attacked with rocket launchers in the katcha area. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 11 policemen and injuries to 10 others.

Read more: Surrendering Katcha area dacoits should be brought in the mainstream: Zardari

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of police officers in the attack and ordered an operation to rescue the missing officers.

Maryam Nawaz has sought an immediate report from the IG Police and instructed that the injured officers be provided with the best medical care.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack on the police convoy and expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs.