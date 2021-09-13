13-year-old Mianwali boy strangled to death, police suspect sexual abuse

MIANWALI: A body of a 13-year-old boy was found on Monday in the Bala Sharif area of Mianwali with torture marks all over him and who the police said was seemingly killed via strangulation after molestation, ARY News reported.

Police of the Harnoli district said the body has been shifted to a local hospital for post mortem and expressed suspicion of sexual assault before the seeming asphyxiation of the minor boy.

The chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the matter and has directed Regional Police Officer of Mianwali to furnish a report on the matter as soon as possible.

Woman attacked by ex-husband with acid for making TikTok videos dies

Separately for crimes against women and children, a Karachi woman, who had earlier sustained burn wounds after her former husband threw acid on her for making TikTok videos, has succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

According to details, the woman, identified as Rimsha, was attacked with acid by her husband while she was on her way to the office on August 21. She died on Sunday after battling the burn wounds for nearly three weeks.