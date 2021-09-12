Woman attacked by ex-husband with acid for making TikTok videos dies

KARACHI: A woman who sustained burn wounds after her former husband threw acid on her for making TikTok videos succumbed to injuries on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to details, the woman, identified as Rimsha, was attacked with acid by her husband while she was on her way to the office on August 21. She died on Sunday after battling the burn wounds for nearly three weeks.

Previously, the acid attack victim in the Saeedabad Town said that her former husband awaited outside her residence when she left for work and then chased her when she suspected an ambush and tried running.

I stepped outside of my house and found my ex-husband sitting idly on the corner of the street, not knowing of his imminent plans, Rimsha said.

When I suspected he’s planning an attack after seeing an acid bottle in his hands, I tried to run away and then he chased me, grabbed me and spilled acid on me, the 19-year-old victim said.

The mother of the acid-victim girl said her ex-son-in-law and her daughter both used to make videos for TikTok and Rimsha was divorced on WhatsApp.

The suspect was later arrested by police.