Man throws acid on former wife in Karachi

KARACHI: A man in Karachi thrown acid on former wife Baldia Town on Saturday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the 19-year-old woman named Rimsha was rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi’s Burns Ward after her former husband thrown acid over her, leaving 40 per cent burn injuries to her.

Getting the information about the incident, the police investigation team reached the burns ward of the hospital to inquire after the incident.

The mother of the acid-victim girl said her ex-son-in-law and her daughter both used to make videos for TikTok and Rimsha was divorced on WhatsApp.

Despite giving divorce, Rimsha’s former husband was harassing her and today he threw acid over her, the mother alleged.

Contact with the parents of the acid-victim woman has been established, the police said and added that details are being gathered.

In a separate similar case, a man and his former wife blamed each other for being a victim of an alleged acid attack near a hotel at Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi on Friday.

The sorrowful incident had reportedly taken place on Thursday near a hotel located at Nagan Chowrangi of the metropolis where two people including a man and woman sustained burns following an alleged acid attack.

It emerged that the woman had informed the New Karachi police station that her ex-husband hurled acid on her. The police officials rushed to the man where they witnessed the man was seriously wounded as well.