Karachi: Man, former wife blame each other for acid attack

KARACHI: A man and his former wife have blamed each other for being a victim of an alleged acid attack near a hotel at Karachi’s Nagin Chaurangi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The sorrowful incident had reportedly taken place on Thursday near a hotel located at Nagin Chaurangi of the metropolis where two people including a man and woman sustained burns following an alleged acid attack.

Police launched an investigation into the incident, however, they failed to register a case as yet.

It emerged that the woman had informed the New Karachi police station that her ex-husband hurled acid on her. The police officials rushed to the man where they witnessed the man was seriously wounded as well.

The man also blamed her former wife for carrying out the acid attack.

Police said that the woman named Shabana sustained minor burns in the incident, whereas, the man named Usman was receiving treatment at Civil Hospital’s Burn Ward due to serious burns on his face, chest and other parts of the body.

Police revealed that Usman had divorced Shabana nine months ago and the incident took place when he decided to marry again.

Police officials expressed suspicions that Shabana might have planned to register a case against Usman after hurling acid at her former husband.

They added that a case will be registered and the scope of the investigation will be expanded after recording the statement of Usman.