Karachi court sentences man life term, fine for acid attack on rival suitor

KARACHI: A local court has sentenced a man to life term and slapped over Rs1 million fine as he was proven guilty in acid attack and blinding his the rival suitor after being denied by his love interest, ARY News reported.

The local anti-terrorism court (ATC) found Suhail Anwar, alias Kalu, guilty of blinding his rival suitor Ahmer Iqbal by hurling acid on him. The culprit is banished to a life-term in jail and Rs1.05 million.

The court has directed the authorities to oversee the aggrieved party being medically treated and his expenses paid for.

No matter where the medical treatment takes place, here or abroad, the government shall bear the expenses, ATC ordered. He will be given monthly allowances and all the expenses will be borne by the government, according to the court order.

The event had occurred in 2016 when victim Ahmer Iqbal, a school teacher, sent a marriage proposal for his colleague and got accepted. Kalu then threw acid on his face wherein Iqbal lost his eyesight.

Shah Faisal police station booked the case.

Cops ‘forcedly’ exhume body of labourer’s daughter, take photographs

Separately in yet another horrific event yesterday, a group of policemen allegedly exhumed the body of a labourer’s daughter in Hafizabad ‘without magistrate’s permission’ and took its photographs before asking the family members for reburial.

The shocking incident took place in Hafizabad’s Qilla Ramchand area. It was learnt that the daughter of a labourer had died a few days ago and she was laid to rest in a local graveyard after the funeral prayers.