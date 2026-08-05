13-year-old mother granted son's custody in Bangladesh

DHAKA: A judge has granted temporary custody of a seven-month-old baby to his 13-year-old mother, whose case drew widespread attention in Bangladesh after allegations of child marriage, domestic abuse and separation from her infant.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, the girl, a resident of Hazaribagh in Dhaka, recently drew widespread public attention.

The Dhaka District Legal Aid Office held a hearing on Tuesday on the petition regarding the child’s custody.

Following the proceedings, District Legal Aid Officer and Senior Assistant Judge Md Sayem Khan said that, under the existing law, the seven-month-old child would remain with his mother for the time being.

Officials clarified that the child’s permanent guardianship would be decided by the competent family court.

The legal aid office also instructed the teenage mother not to use social media platforms, including Facebook and TikTok, while the case is pending. Both parties were directed to comply with the law throughout the legal proceedings.

According to legal aid officials, the child’s father has filed a petition seeking permanent guardianship, which is currently pending before the Family Court. The final custody decision will be made after the court hears the case.

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According to Bangladeshi media reports, the girl became acquainted with a boy through TikTok and later entered into a court marriage with him. Reports claim she married at the age of 11 and gave birth to her son when she was 12.

The teenager has alleged that she was subjected to physical abuse at her husband’s home. She also claimed that her infant son was taken away from her before she was expelled from the house.

The case has sparked widespread debate in Bangladesh over child marriage, the welfare of minor mothers and child custody laws.