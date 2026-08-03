Three schoolgirls missing from Dadu recovered in Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas: Three schoolgirls who went missing from Mehar in Sindh’s Dadu district have been recovered by police from Mirpurkhas and were produced before a local court on Monday.

The students, identified as Anzeela Panhwar, Fatima Janwari, and Roshni Thebo, had allegedly gone missing after leaving for school. Their families later reported their disappearance to the police.

Police also arrested Zain Mehar, who is accused of kidnapping the girls, and presented him before the court to seek his physical remand.

According to the girls’ lawyer, the students had travelled to Hyderabad of their own free will to visit a shrine before later going to a friend’s house in Mirpurkhas. The lawyer maintained that no kidnapping had taken place.

The court ordered that the three girls be shifted to a safe house until further legal proceedings. It also adjourned the hearing until Tuesday for the recording of their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The court directed that Zain Mehar remain in police custody and sought a progress report from the investigating officer at the next hearing.

During the court proceedings, the girls were briefly allowed to meet their parents.

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According to SSP Dadu Captain Retired Saddam Hussain Khaskheli, preliminary investigations revealed that Zain Mehar and one of the girls, Roshni Thebo, had been in contact through TikTok for the past four years.

The SSP said that after her family allegedly rejected a marriage proposal, Roshni reportedly left home with the consent of her two friends. He added that further investigations would continue in accordance with the court’s directions.