131 street crimes reported in Karachi in a day

KARACHI: The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho has stated in his report that 131 street crime incidents took place in the metropolis within 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho presented a detailed report of crimes that took place in the metropolis within a day to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The AIG spokesperson said that 131 street crime incidents included 37 incidents of mobile phone and cash snatching in a day.

Two cars and four motorcycles were snatched, whereas, 88 theft incidents were reported.

Four shootouts took place between the criminals and police officials.

According to the report, seven criminals were arrested in wounded condition, whereas, 11 suspected criminals were caught red-handed.

During the last 24 hours, 140 suspects were arrested including 35 street criminals and dacoits, 13 car lifters, four murderers, 17 drug peddlers and suppliers, whereas, arms were recovered from 19 suspects.

Moreover, the number of arrested suspects was 52 who were involved in different crimes. Police also seized 22 illegal weapons, eight kilograms of charas, nine stolen mobiles and 19 vehicles.

