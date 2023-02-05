93 street crimes, six shootouts occurred in Karachi within 24 hours: AIG

KARACHI: The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho has stated in his report that 93 street crime incidents took place in the metropolis within 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho presented a detailed report of crimes that took place in the metropolis within a day to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The AIG spokesperson said that 93 street crime incidents included 36 incidents of mobile phone and cash snatching in a day.

10 incidents of dacoity and 69 thefts took place across the metropolis, whereas, eight cars and six motorcycles were snatched.

READ: KARACHI WITNESSED 140 STREET CRIMES IN A DAY: AIG



Six shootouts took place between the criminals and police officials.

According to the report, seven criminals were arrested in wounded condition, whereas, eight suspected criminals were caught red-handed.

During the last 24 hours, 142 suspects were arrested including 27 street criminals, 24 drug peddlers and suppliers, a dacoit and a terrorist, whereas, arms recovered from 13 suspects.

Moreover, the number of arrested suspects was 77 who were involved in different crimes. Police also seized 13 illegal weapons, four kilograms of charas, 15 stolen mobiles and 16 vehicles.

Comments