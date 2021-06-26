133 inbound passengers found Covid-19 positive at Karachi airport

KARACHI: From May 05 to June 25 authorities found 133 inbound passengers positive for COVID-19 at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a report of the Sindh Health Department, the passengers arrived at the airport from overseas during May 05 to June 25, underwent COVID-19 rapid tests. “Overall rapid tests of 51,769 inbound passengers were conducted and 133 of them were found COVID-19 positive.”

“Mostly COVID-19 diagnosed in the passengers coming from Saudi Arabia and Dubai,” according to the health department report.

An integrated mechanism has been devised to detect inbound travellers carrying COVID-19 at the country’s airports by the health authorities.

The NCOC had been told on June 8 by the concerned officials that an integrated mechanism was devised to detect COVID-positive passengers at the airports and so far 388 travellers were found carrying the virus. It was also told that the authorities are implementing the trace and quarantine system for inbound travellers.

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 36 more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, soaring the nationwide death toll to 22,188.

A total of 935 new cases of the virus emerged when 46,842 samples were tested during this period, taking the country’s caseload to 953,842.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the rate of Covid-19 positive tests was recorded at 1.99 percent.