Students protest against exams: NCOC to take important decisions on June 29

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar will chair a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on June 29 to discuss matters related to physical exams, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the meeting will discuss summer vacations, students protest against physical exams and promotion of students.

The meeting will be attended by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and all provincial education ministers.

A few days ago a dozen protesters had been arrested and scores of motorcycles impounded during a police action to disperse students staging a protest demanding online examinations at Faizabad.

The protesting students were demanding that their final exams should be held online.

Earlier this month Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

“Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

While giving details about O Level exams, Shafqat said that Cambridge had decided to take O Level examinations after July 26.