ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country, ARY News reported.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in today’s Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

“Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

,بین الصوبائی وزرائے تعلیم کے اجلاس میں فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے کہ نویں دسویں گیارہویں اور بارہویں کے امتحانات دس جولائی کے بعد شروع ہوں گے ۔ اس ضمن میں دسویں اور بارہویں کے امتحانات پہلے منعقد ہوں گے ۔ وفاقی وزیر تعلیم @Shafqat_Mahmood کی پریس کانفرنس pic.twitter.com/RbB9ZjrUsf — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) June 2, 2021

The federal minister said that IPEMC decided to take exams after July 10 in order to give students at least three to four weeks to prepare.

We took some important decisions today Re exams. For 9/10, exam in elective subjects plus math. For 11/12 only elective subjects. Exams pushed to after July 10 with 10 and 12 grade exams on priority. These decisions are final. No change — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) June 2, 2021

The committee also decided that all teachers would be vaccinated before the exams, said Mahmood, adding that the education ministers have also asked boards to keep some gap between the exams.

While giving details about O Level exams, Shafqat said that Cambridge has decided to take O Level examinations after July 26.

Regarding the opening of remaining educational institutions in the country, the minister said that “all universities are allowed to open from Monday.”

