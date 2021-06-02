Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Matric, inter exams to begin after July 10, announces Shafqat Mahmood

Shafqat Mahmood Inter Exams

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country, ARY News reported.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in today’s Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

The federal minister said that IPEMC decided to take exams after July 10 in order to give students at least three to four weeks to prepare.

The committee also decided that all teachers would be vaccinated before the exams, said Mahmood, adding that the education ministers have also asked boards to keep some gap between the exams.

While giving details about O Level exams, Shafqat said that Cambridge has decided to take O Level examinations after July 26.

Regarding the opening of remaining educational institutions in the country, the minister said that “all universities are allowed to open from Monday.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pak-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company chairman calls on COAS Bajwa

Pakistan

One wounded in cracker blast near Bin Qasim Park in Karachi

Pakistan

JIT formed to probe anchoring of ship with hazardous chemicals at Gadani

Pakistan

Security guard opens fire during drama shooting in Karachi’s DHA, nine injured

[X] Close