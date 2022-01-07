136 more found infected with Omicron in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 136 more people were found infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Karachi in the last 24 hours.

Of these 136 cases, 39 were confirmed in Karachi’s District South, 52 in District East, three in Malir, and two in Korangi, the data shared by the provincial health department showed.

Also Read: COVID-19: Sindh reduces timings for vaccination centres

Covid cases fueled by Omicron and Delta variants are on the rise in the country, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore. Pakistan reported 1,293 new infections in the previous 24 hours – more than 1,000 cases for the second straight day.

The national positivity rate has risen to 2.5 per cent, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

Also Read: Pakistan reports 1,293 fresh COVID-19 infections

According to the latest figures shared by the country’s nerve centre for Covid response, a total of 51,045 samples were tested during the past 24 hours, out of which 1,293 turned out to be positive, showing the national positivity rate of 2.52 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.32%.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!