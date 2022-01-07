COVID-19: Sindh reduces timings for vaccination centres

KARACHI: Timings for the Mega COVID-19 vaccination centres has been reduced to 12 hours in Sindh, following the low follow of the masses for booster shots, ARY News reported on Friday, citing well-informed sources.

All the mega centres across the province are working from 8 am till 8 pm to vaccinate people against the COVID-19. Sources within the provincial health department said that the flow of people coming for booster doses is not high and only 28,000 people have been inoculated booster shots in Sindh during the last 24 hours.

In Karachi, about 52% of the total population has been vaccinated against coronavirus, the Sindh health department sources said. Giving the breakup, the sources said 6.6 million people have received the first dose of vaccine, while 4.3 million people have received both of the shots of vaccine.

It may be noted that it was decided that the Mega vaccination centre will work 24/7 after the outbreak of the pandemic.

Read more: Sindh govt plans door-to-door COVID vaccination of housewives

On the other hand, Sindh government has decided to launch immediate measures to vaccinate housewives against COVID-19 on a priority basis after it emerged that the vaccination ratio among them remains extremely low.

PPP MPA and Parliamentary Secretary of Health Qasim Soomro said that COVID vaccination has been found to be extremely low among non-employed and housewives.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!