Sindh govt plans door-to-door COVID vaccination of housewives

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to launch immediate measures to vaccinate housewives against COVID-19 on a priority basis after it emerged that the vaccination ratio among them remains extremely low.

Parliamentary Secretary of Health and PPP MPA Qasim Soomro said that COVID vaccination has been found to be extremely low among non-employed and housewives.

“Due to lack of vaccination of housewives, omicron is spreading rapidly,” he said and added that the vaccination process would be expedited among them in order to minimize the impact of the new variant.

The Parliamentary Secretary said the training of lady health workers in this regard is underway and door-to-door vaccination would be started from next week.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi has relatively low vaccination against other major cities of the country after it emerged that only 40 per cent of its population is vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a report on Thursday, the positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases in Karachi has reached beyond nine percent, the provincial health department said amid concerns over rising cases of Omicron variant.

According to the Sindh health department, the positivity ratio has reached 9.23 percent, a day after it was reported at 8.91 percent, showing an alarming increase of around 0.5 percent in a day.

It further shared that 1085 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the province while 636 patients are currently being treated at the intensive care units of the province.

