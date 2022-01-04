Omicron cases: Restrictions on business, schools mulled over in Karachi

KARACHI: Amid rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karachi, the Sindh health department has mulled over restricting business hours and closing down schools in the metropolis.

According to details, the rising Omicron cases have led to a discussion in the health department to recommend curtailing business hours in the metropolis. Moreover, the schools in districts where higher numbers of cases are being reported will also be shut down.

A decision in this regard will be taken within two to three days as the positivity ratio in Karachi has reached 8.91 percent. As many as 236 people have tested positive in Karachi after 2650 underwent the COVID test.

The rate of vaccination is also lowest in Karachi as compared to other cities in the country as only 40 percent of the population has gotten themselves vaccinated.

It is pertinent to mention here that NCOC yesterday said that the fifth wave of coronavirus led by the Omicron strain rapidly surged in the country.

A session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), co-chaired by Federal Minister Asad Umar and Maj. Gen. Zafar Iqbal, considered the overall situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus leading present upsurge in cases in the country.

“The ratio of positive cases on the rise, especially in Karachi, where the positivity rate has soared to six percent from previous two percent,” the session was informed.

The NCOC has advised citizens to get them vaccinated amid the upsurge of coronavirus cases.

