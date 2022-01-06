Omicron variant: COVID-19 positivity ratio goes beyond 9pc in Karachi

KARACHI: In an alarming trend, the positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases in Karachi has reached beyond nine percent, the provincial health department said on Thursday amid concerns over rising cases of Omicron variant.

According to the Sindh health department, the positivity ratio has reached 9.23 percent, a day after it was reported at 8.91 percent, showing an alarming increase of around 0.5 percent in a day.

It further shared that 1085 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the province while 636 patients are currently being treated at the intensive care units of the province.

Pakistan has reported 1,085 COVID-19 cases in a single day today, its highest tally in two months, as authorities warned of a fifth wave of infections and made preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 46,585 samples were tested during this period, out of which 1,085 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 2.32% as compared to yesterday’s 1.8 per cent.

Statistics 6 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,585

Positive Cases: 1085

Positivity %: 2.32%

Deaths :5

Patients on Critical Care: 636 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 6, 2022



The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,950 after five more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 636.

