14-year-old girl guns down sister during quarrel over TikTok video

SARAI ALAMGIR: A 14-year-old girl gunned down his sister following a quarrel while filming a video for popular video-sharing platform TikTok in Sarai Alamgir town located in Punjab’s Gujrat district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the incident took place when a quarrel broke out between the two sisters – Saba Afzal and Maria Afzal – while filming a video for the social media platofrom.

Following the heated argument, 14-year-old Saba Afzal gunned down his sister. A case has been registered against the suspect on complaint of his brother with Saddar Police Station.

Earlier in Dec, three youngsters lost their lives while filming a video for popular video-sharing platform TikTok near Sheikhupura district.

The deceased, residents of Khanqah Dogran city in Safdarabad Tehsil, were riding a motorcycle while filming a video for TikTok.

Due to distraction, the motorcycle collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the killing of the three youngsters.