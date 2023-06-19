14-year-old girl ‘raped’ by college principal in Mian Channu

MIAN CHANNU: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 14-year-old girl was ‘raped’ by college principal in Mian Channu Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the first-year college student was raped by her college principal for four months and recorded her video to blackmail her.

The girl informed her parents about the incident when her health got deteriorated. The victim girl has been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for medical tests and her family has approached police for further investigation.

Earlier, a TikToker girl was allegedly gang raped by three men in the Matiari district of Sindh.

Read more: TikToker girl allegedly gang raped in Sindh

As per details, a TikToker girl was called by some men to New Saeedabad tehsil of Sindh’s Matiari district where they gang raped her. The girl alleged that Waqas Mallah along with his friend raped her.

Police lodged a case against the suspects, however, no arrest was made so far. The victim girl complained about police inaction to arrest the nominated persons. She said that she is receiving threats from the accused.

In July 2020, another girl from Lahore had been ‘gang-raped’ by three men including her ‘friend’ which whom she came into contact through the popular TikTok video-sharing app.

In her police complaint, the girl stated that she befriended a boy, Shiraz, through the TikTok app 20 days ago and later she reached the Samanabad area after being called by him. She added that Shiraz asked her to sit in his car where two men were also sitting there. The girl claimed that she was gang-raped by all three men at gunpoint inside the vehicle.