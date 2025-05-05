14,662 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2025

ISLAMABAD: As many as 14,662 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2025, ARY News reported on Monday.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

As of last night, 69 flights have transported 14,662 government-sponsored Pakistani pilgrims to Madinah Munawwarah under the pre-Hajj 2025 operation, the statement stated.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, an additional 2,563 pilgrims are scheduled to arrive today through 11 more flights.

Under the current phase of operations, a total of 39,717 Pakistani pilgrims will land directly at Madinah Airport. Starting May 7, pilgrims arriving in Madinah will begin their journey to Makkah in phases, the spokesperson added.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has advised intending Pakistani pilgrims to comply fully with Saudi regulations during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Issuing an advisory, Secretary Religious Affairs Dr. Syed Attaur Rehman emphasized the importance of following the instructions of Saudi authorities without any debates.

Meanwhile, Hajj visas have been issued to 98 percent of intending Pakistani pilgrims so far, while the remaining cases are expected to be cleared soon