Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia issues leave guidelines for employees

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced guidelines for employees performing Hajj for the first time, granting them 10 to 15 days of paid leave, including Eid al-Adha.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development stressed that their leave must last at least 10 days and no more than 15 days, including the Eid al-Adha for employees making the annual Hajj trip for the first time.

According to a ministry statement announcing the start of the Hajj season, if an employee has not performed the Hajj before, he is entitled to paid leave to do so once during their employment period under the Labor Law, as long as he has worked for the company for at least two years in a row.

According to the government, these rules protect the interests of all parties to the contractual arrangement, and the employer is free to decide how many workers are eligible for this leave each year depending on job needs.

Earlier, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced substantial heat protection measures for the health of the millions of pilgrims preparing to perform Hajj 2025, amid expected extreme temperatures.

A comprehensive awareness campaign has been launched in collaboration with the Hajj Awareness Centre by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, guaranteeing that pilgrims get well-informed about heat protection strategies.

To lessen the risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration, a safety guide outlining three key precautions has been published by the ministry.