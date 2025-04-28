Saudi Arabia imposes heavy fine for illegal Hajj assistance

Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced heavy penalties for those who facilitate or provide lodging and transportation for individuals with visitation visas to undertake the Hajj unlawfully.

Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior also announced to deport and ban overstayers from entering the Kingdom for 10 years, if they perform Hajj without a permit.

According to the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior, anybody who helps people who are overstaying their visas in order to do the Hajj unlawfully faces a maximum fine of SR100,000.

Anyone found conducting or trying to undertake the Hajj without a permission faces a maximum punishment of SR20,000.

Anyone applying for a visit visa for someone who has done or attempted to perform the Hajj without a permit, or who has entered or remained in Makkah city and the holy sites throughout the designated period, faces a maximum punishment of SR100,000.

The relevant court will be asked to seize the vehicle owned facilitator or other accomplices.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced substantial heat protection measures for the health of the millions of pilgrims preparing to perform Hajj 2025, amid expected extreme temperatures.

A comprehensive awareness campaign has been launched in collaboration with the Hajj Awareness Centre by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, guaranteeing that pilgrims get well-informed about heat protection strategies.

To lessen the risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration, a safety guide outlining three key precautions has been published by the ministry.