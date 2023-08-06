20 dead, over 100 injured as Hazara Express bogies derail near Nawab Shah

At least 20 people were dead and over 100 sustained injuries when 10 bogies of Hazara Express traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawab Shah, ARY News reported, quoting PTV.

Railway officials reported that the tragic incident occurred near Saharai Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah when the Hazara Express was en route from Karachi.

The derailment resulted in 10 bogies veering off the tracks, leading to chaos and injuries among the passengers on board.

However, the traffic on the up track has been suspended.

The injured and bodies are being transferred to People’s Medical Hospital in Nawabshah.

DC Nawabshah, Shehryar Gul Memon said an emergency has been declared in nearby hospitals while the rescue operation is also underway. He further said ambulances and the rescue staff have been sent to the spot to gear up for relief operation.

Read more: Train derailment near Padidan suspends rail traffic

The cause of the derailment is not yet known as officials reached the scene to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, on the directions of DG Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas, paramilitary forces have left for the spot to assist the civil administration in the rescue and relief operation.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique said as per initial reports, the train was moving at a normal speed.

He said the ‘sabotage’ and ‘mechanical fault’ cannot be ruled out in the major train accident.