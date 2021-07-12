15 more healthcare workers contracted Covid-19: sources

ISLAMABAD: In last 24 hours 15 more healthcare workers infected while battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan soaring total of infected health professionals to 16,698, ARY News reported Monday.

In 24 hours six more doctors, five nurses and four other hospital staff infected with coronavirus, sources said.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Health, so far 9,978 doctors, 2,382 nurses and 4,338 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

While battling the deadly virus outbreak in the country 164 healthcare workers have lost their lives, the sources said.

According to health ministry sources, 320 infected health workers have been under treatment at homes and 16 admitted in hospitals.

Overall 16,196 health workers have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the medical workers infected by the virus and deceased belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,877 health workers were infected by coronavirus while 57 died in the disease.

In Punjab, 3,477 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,969 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 44 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,522 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 13 of them died. In Balochistan 845 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 752 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region.

While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 256 health workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died.