Islamabad health workers demand early release of COVID-19 risk allowance

ISLAMABAD: The health workers of Islamabad’s government hospitals are on strike against the non-release of the COVID-19 risk allowance, ARY News reported on Monday.

The doctors and the paramedic staff of PIMS, Polyclinic, CDA, FGH and others shut down Outpatient Departments (OPDs) in protest to force the federal government for early release of COVID-19 risk allowance to them.

The paramedics have also halted the COVID vaccination drive and vowed to continue their strike in the government hospitals until the release of the COVID-19 risk allowance.

Earlier in the month, the health ministry had decided to disburse COVID-19 risk allowance only to front-line health workers in federal hospitals and institutions.

In a letter to federal-administered hospitals and institutions, the health ministry had asked the administration to provide data of the paramedics for the provision of COVID-19 risk allowance to them.

It read that coronavirus risk allowance will be applicable from April 1, 2020, for front line health workers. It was directed to provide the list of the paramedics till July 5, otherwise, the hospitals or institutions would not get the risk allowance.