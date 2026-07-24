TANK: At least 12 Khawarij belonging to the Indian-sponsored group Fitna Al Khawarij were killed in a retaliatory operation by security forces in Tank District on the night between Thursday and Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of a joint police checkpost in Tank.

A total of fifteen brave personnel—including twelve military soldiers, two police officers, and a former forest department government official—rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat while thwarting the terrorist attack.

According to the official statement, the attack occurred on the night of July 23–24, 2026, targeting the joint police checkpost.

The assailants sought to breach the check post security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of security forces. Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, troops engaged the fleeing khwarij with precision, eliminating twelve khwarij.

In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall.

Due to the blast impact, infrastructure at the check post was seriously damaged; as a result, fifteen brave sons of the soil, including twelve military personnel, two policemen, and a government official ex forest department, rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

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These sacrifices of our brave soldiers further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs.