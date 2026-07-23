MASTUNG, July 23: Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khad Kocha area of Balochistan’s Mastung district, killing six terrorists, security sources told ARY News.

According to the sources, several other terrorists were arrested during the operation. Those detained include a facilitator as well as male and female suicide bombers.

The sources said multiple terrorist hideouts were completely destroyed during the operation. Security forces also recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition from the militants’ hideouts.

Search and clearance operations are still underway in the area, while security forces continue to maintain strict surveillance to prevent any further threats, the sources added.

Security sources said intelligence-based operations have been intensified in the Khad Kocha area of Mastung as part of ongoing efforts against terrorist elements.

They added that security forces will continue operations until terrorism is eliminated and lasting peace and stability are restored in the region.

Earlier, armed men in an attack at Wali Khan Bypass killed Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his gunman, while Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Lashari was injured in a terrorist attack.

SHO Mastung police station said that the judges were traveling from Quetta to Mastung.

The government of Baluchistan has condemned the attack and ordered decisive action against the perpetrators.

Assistant to Chief Minister, Shahid Rind has said that terrorists have targeted the judiciary under a planning. “They targeted two judges and one of them martyred,” he said. The attack on law enforcers and judges has been a failed bid to challenge the writ of the state, he further said.

Shahid Rind said the terrorists and their facilitators will not be left at any cost; the government will respond them strongly. The Baluchistan government will continue its operation till complete defeat of terrorism, he added.