MASTUNG: Armed men in an attack at Wali Khan Bypass killed Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his gunman, while Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Lashari was injured in terrorist attack, a police official said on Thursday.

SHO Mastung police station said that the judges were traveling from Quetta to Mastung.

The government of Baluchistan has condemned the attack and ordered decisive action against the perpetrators.

Assistant to Chief Minister, Shahid Rind has said that terrorists have targeted the judiciary under a planning. “They targeted two judges and one of them martyred,” he said. The attack on law enforcers and judges has been a failed bid to challenge the writ of the state, he further said.

Shahid Rind said the terrorists and their facilitators will not be left at any cost; the government will respond them strongly. The Baluchistan government will continue its operation till complete defeat of terrorism, he added.