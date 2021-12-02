15-year-old boy gang-raped, killed in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A 15-year-old boy was tortured to death after gang rape in Gujranwala’s Satelite Town, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the boy named Shazil was gang-raped by his neighbour Asif and his two friends in Gujranwala’s Satelite Town and was beaten to death.

Later, the body of Shazil was thrown into water stream and fled the scene, the police said.

The police were investigating the case and after a month, the suspects were held with the help of CCTV footage.

Earlier in the month of October, police booked two men for allegedly gang-raping a woman at a Lahore hotel.

Read more: Woman in critical condition after gang rape during robbery in Okara

According to the police, accused Hassan and Irfan had lured the victim woman to the hotel near the Lahore railway station by promising her a job. They then sexually assaulted her in a hotel room.

The then, IG Punjab police Inam Ghani had taken notice of the matter and directed the law enforcers to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.

