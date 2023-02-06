Girl, 15, allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped in Karachi

KARACHI: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four men in Karachi’s Baldia town area, ARY News reported on Monday.

The 15-year-old victim was kidnapped outside her grandmother’s house. The accused kidnapper was later identified as Sajid alias Jojo.

In a first information report (FIR) registered at Baldia Town police station, the 15-year-old victim said she was abducted by Sajid outside her grandmother’s house and took her to an unknown location.

She added that the culprit with his three friends ‘gang-raped’ her and fled after throwing her in an unconscious condition

After the medical examination, the police surgeon confirmed the gang rape. Police arrested the accused after recording the statement of the victim girl and started an investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, a man lured a young woman under the pretext of dropping her home and allegedly raped her at gunpoint at Akbar Road in Okara.

The accused – identified as Akram – offered the girl to drop her home, but took the victim to a farm at gunpoint and raped her.

The victim underwent a medical examination at the Okara District Hospital on the orders of a magistrate. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and were carrying out raids to arrest the suspect.

Comments