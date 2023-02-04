Okara: Man rapes girl at gunpoint after offering lift

OKARA: A man lured a young woman under the pretext of dropping her home and allegedly raped her at gunpoint at Akbar Road in Okara, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accused – identified as Akram – offered the girl to drop her home, but took the victim to a farm at gunpoint and raped her.

The victim underwent a medical examination at the Okara District Hospital on the orders of a magistrate. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and were carrying out raids to arrest the suspect.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least three rape cases were reported today (Saturday) in different districts of Punjab.

BUS HOSTESS RAPED ON GUNPOINT

Earlier in the day, a bus guard allegedly raped an 18-year-old bus hostess in Punjab’s Vehari district at gunpoint.

According to details, the incident took place within the limits of Dhaliwal police station, wherein a bus guard – identified as Sheeraz – allegedly locked the bus and raped the bus hostess.

The victim was a resident of Rahim Yar Khan and was employed by a private bus company as a bus hostess. She was subjected to sexual violence while the vehicle was being taken to the bus stand.

GIRL RAPED IN ISLAMABAD F-9

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified armed men in a public park located in Islamabad’s F-9 area, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting police.

According to details, the incident took place on Thursday, when two unidentified men gang-raped a girl in a public park located in Islamabad’s F-9 area at gunpoint.

In a first information report (FIR) registered at Margalla police station, the victim said she was walking in the park with her friend when two armed men forced them into a thicket of trees at gunpoint and overpowered her.

The accused, according to the victim, separated her from her friend and beat her up to keep her quiet. Margalla police confirmed that a case had been registered while a special unit had started investigating the incident.

Comments