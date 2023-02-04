Woman allegedly ganged-raped in Islamabad’s F-9 park

ISLAMABAD: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified armed men in a public park located in Islamabad’s F-9 area, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting police.

According to details, the incident took place on Thursday, when two unidentified men gang-raped a girl in a public park located in Islamabad’s F-9 area at gunpoint.

In a first information report (FIR) registered at Margalla police station, the victim said she was walking in the park with her friend when two armed men forced them into a thicket of trees at gunpoint and overpowered her.

The accused, according to the victim, separated her from her friend and beat her up to keep her quiet. Margalla police confirmed that a case had been registered while a special unit had started investigating the incident.

In a statement, the Islamabad police said Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operations Sohail Zafar was supervising the investigation. “The park’s administration and the people present at the time of the incident are being interrogated”, it added.

The samples of suspected persons were being taken and have been sent to the Forensic Science laboratory for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests. The suspects are being traced through CCTV footage and Safe City cameras, according to police.

Meanwhile, Chairman Human Rights Committee has taken notice of the incident and demanded an immediate report to be submitted in parliament.

Dr Mehreen Razzak Bhutto strongly condemned the incident and demanded the police to arrest the criminals immediately. “Such criminals cannot be forgiven under any circumstances”, she added.

It is pertinent to mention here incidents of rape and sexual assault against women have been reported time and again amid calls for strict action against the culprits.

Earlier in 2022, a foreign woman was allegedly raped by a security guard, deployed for her security, in Islamabad’s G-6/4 area.

According to FIR registered with Abbpara police station, a security guard, who was deployed for the security of a foreign national woman, raped her and fled the scene.

