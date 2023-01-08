Woman gang-raped after being lured to job

LAHORE: A woman was allegedly gang-raped in Lahore after being lured on the pretext of job offer, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, a first information report (FIR) – on the complaint of the victim – has been registered at Gujjar Pura Police Station under provisions of kidnapping and sexual assault.

In the FIR, the woman stated that the suspect – Khalil – offered a job to her and asked her to reach Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital for a meeting.

As she reached the location, the suspect took her to a house where he, along with two other accomplices, locked her in a room and raped her on gunpoint.

The woman, in the FIR, claimed that the suspect also recorded the videos of the immoral act on a mobile phone and warned her against informing the police.

The victim further said that she befriended the accused Khalil on social media and the latter introduced himself as the manager of a medicine company.

A police official said raids were being carried out for the arrest of the suspects who had gone underground after committing the crime. He said police were trying to trace the locations of the culprits through their mobile phones data.

Earlier in March 2022, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by several men after being called for a job in Lahore.

The matter came to the light after the girl approached the police and got a case registered, claiming that she had to Lahore for a job and was allegedly gang-raped in the Lahore hotel.

She said that the Garden Police Station, Lahore registered the case after 20 days of the incident.

