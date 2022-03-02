Lahore: Woman gang-raped on pretext of job

LAHORE: In yet another incident of sexual harassment, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by several men after being called for a job in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The matter came to the light after the girl approached the police and got a case registered, claiming that she had to Lahore for a job and was allegedly gang-raped in the Lahore hotel.

The FIR said the suspects also recorded the immoral videos of the woman on their mobile phones.

She said that the Garden Police Station, Lahore registered the case after 20 days of the incident.

Read More: POLICE BUST GANG RAPING GIRLS AFTER OFFERING THEM WORK IN FILM

This is not the first incident of its kind as recently, a man molested a girl by luring her into the trap of offering a job in Lahore.

A girl was raped by a man in Lahore’s Gulberg as the accused lured her into the trap of offering a job. The case of the incident had been registered on the complaint of the rape victim.

Read More: POLICE BUST GANG RAPING GIRLS AFTER OFFERING THEM WORK IN FILM

In an FIR registered at the Ghalib Market police station, the girl stated that she was assured of the job by a man named Ahmed at a saloon.

“I was asked to come for an interview in the hotel located in Gulberg,” the girl said in her statement and added that she was raped at gunpoint when she arrived in the hotel room.

Comments