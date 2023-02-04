Guard ‘rapes’ bus hostess in Punjab’s Vehari

VEHARI: A bus guard allegedly raped an 18-year-old bus hostess in Punjab’s Vehari district at gunpoint, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting police.

According to details, the incident took place within the limits of Dhaliwal police station, wherein a bus guard – identified as Sheeraz – allegedly locked the bus and raped the bus hostess.

The victim was a resident of Rahim Yar Khan and was employed by a private bus company as a bus hostess. She was subjected to sexual violence while the vehicle was being taken to the bus stand.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him under rape provisions.

After the incident was reported, a large number of people gathered outside the hospital to express solidarity with the victim. The citizen strongly condemn the incident and demanded Inspector General (IG) Punjab and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan take notice of the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday, a BA student allegedly gang-raped by four men in Punjab’s Ahmedabad city.

The victim’s mother in her statement said that a boy named Muzammil tricked her daughter into marriage. She accused Muzammil of raping her daughter along with his three friends.

“We are being threatened with serious consequences as the accused boy belongs to an influential family,” alleged the victim’s mother.

The girl’s mother submitted an application to the police station to register the case against the nominated men.

