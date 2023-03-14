150 huts gutted by fire in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman sustained injuries as fire gutted at least 150 huts in Karachi in the wee hours of Tuesday, ARY News reported

According to details, fire erupted in the huts located in Gulshan-e-Qadri, Malir which spread very quickly and destroyed at least 150 huts. A woman sustained injuries in the blaze and was shifted to hospital by rescue teams.

About eight fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene quickly and managed to extinguish the flames after a hectic effort. According to fire brigade sources, the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire erupted around 1:30am when all the people were sleeping, the affectees said and added that their valuables turned into ashes.

Read more: Karachi: Five siblings die in shanty town blaze

In a similar incident that occurred last year, at least 100 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in slums located in the Teen Hatti area of Karachi.

A huge blaze was broke out in the slums located beneath the Teen Hatti bridge, resulting in injuries to at least two and destroying more than 100 huts.

Three fire brigade vehicles, rescue teams and a large contingent of police reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of two hours.

Comments