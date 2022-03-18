Karachi: Five siblings die in shanty town blaze

KARACHI: At least five siblings were burnt to death when a fire swept through huts situated in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood, ARY News reported on Friday.

Reacting to information, two fire tender and rescue teams rushed to the site and brought the fire under control. Fire brigade sources said that the blaze completely destroyed five huts.

According to the fire brigade officials, the fire was ignited due to a short circuit, resulting in the death of five minors who were present in the hut at the time of the fire.

The deceased, aged between 8-year to 12-year, were identified as Saima, Tayyaba, Farhan and Kamran.

In a similar incident that occurred last year, at least 100 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in slums located in Teen Hatti area of Karachi.

Huge blaze was broke out in the slums located beneath Teen Hatti bridge, resulting in injuries to at least two and destroying more than 100 huts.

Three fire brigade vehicles, rescue teams and a large contingent of police reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of two hours.

